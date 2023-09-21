Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

