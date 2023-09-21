Starco Brands (STCB) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Starco Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million $810,000.00 -16.50 Starco Brands Competitors $1.95 billion $95.70 million 2,150.13

Starco Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45% Starco Brands Competitors -15.68% -1,026.37% -0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Starco Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands Competitors 206 1564 2500 35 2.55

As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 47.91%. Given Starco Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starco Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starco Brands rivals beat Starco Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

