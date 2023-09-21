Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $5.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.40 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Sight Sciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair lowered Sight Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Trading Down 7.1 %

SGHT stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.41.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.29 million. Analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.