StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group Company Profile
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.