StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

