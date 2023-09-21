StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %
NYSE AMPE opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $26.10.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
