StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE AMPE opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

