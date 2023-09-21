StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

APDN opened at $1.27 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $430,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

