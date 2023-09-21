StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $497.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,613.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $101,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $3,648,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

