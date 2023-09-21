StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $497.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
