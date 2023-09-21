StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

