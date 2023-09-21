StockNews.com Downgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
