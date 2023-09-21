StockNews.com Downgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

