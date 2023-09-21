Streakk Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $293,622.49 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.22259194 USD and is down -11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $347,716.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

