Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,105,742,000 after acquiring an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

