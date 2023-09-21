Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.54 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

