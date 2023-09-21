Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SU opened at $34.48 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.