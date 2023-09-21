Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $390.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.44.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

