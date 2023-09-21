Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,585 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $521.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.20. The company has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

