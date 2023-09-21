Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $563.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

