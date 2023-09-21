Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

SMCI stock opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.90. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

