Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.39

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 23043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

