Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

