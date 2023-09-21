Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Syneos Health
Syneos Health Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
