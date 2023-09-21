Systelligence LLC Purchases 11,875 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

