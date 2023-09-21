Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,318,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $443.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

