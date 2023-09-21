Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

