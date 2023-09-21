Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.