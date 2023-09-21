TD Cowen Upgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. Albany International has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth $420,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Albany International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

