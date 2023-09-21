Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.49 and its 200-day moving average is $366.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.