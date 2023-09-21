Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Down 6.3%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 578,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 455,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $179.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,855.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $67,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 4,465,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.