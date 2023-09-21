Terra Classic One Day Volume Tops $48.79 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $333.49 million and approximately $48.79 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002498 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,835,390,225,834 coins and its circulating supply is 5,820,404,580,762 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

