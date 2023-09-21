Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 205.4% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $262.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $833.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.