Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Tesla by 16.9% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 7,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 17.8% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 205.4% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $833.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

