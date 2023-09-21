Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Sells $125,550.25 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $125,550.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at $79,808.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kraig Yarbrough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,751 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $21,747.42.

On Thursday, August 17th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 2,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $24,480.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,302 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $16,275.00.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TCBS stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

