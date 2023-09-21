TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.