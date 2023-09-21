The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells $217,319.52 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.