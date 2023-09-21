The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

