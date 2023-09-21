The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.