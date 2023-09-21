The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

