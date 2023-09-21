The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

