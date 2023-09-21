The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

