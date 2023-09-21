The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

