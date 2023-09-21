Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $445.84 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

