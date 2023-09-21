Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on XPO from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

XPO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

