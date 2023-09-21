Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 93.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

