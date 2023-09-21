Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 78 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.6% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $277.20 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.23 and its 200 day moving average is $286.29.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,826,881. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

