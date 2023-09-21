Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

