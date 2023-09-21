TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Down 1.7%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.13. 1,180,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,377,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TMC shares. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 173,303 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 174.1% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 796,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 506,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in TMC the metals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 361,847 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Articles

