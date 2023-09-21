TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.82

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 1678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRST

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.