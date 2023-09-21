Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,559 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

