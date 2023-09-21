Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 99,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.61 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

