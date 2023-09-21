Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

DIS stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

