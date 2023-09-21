Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.36.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.