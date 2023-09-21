Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $164.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average is $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

